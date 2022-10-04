Bridgestone has partnered with TCS Technologies to equip tire shops with exclusive partnership benefits through their software. According to TCS, tire businesses who sell and service Bridgestone tires can take advantage of integrations tailored specifically for the Bridgestone Affiliated Retailer Nationwide Network.

According to TCS, its software program offers a host of features including mobile inspection, simpler distributer and supplier connections, customized order validation, a digital appointment scheduler, a customizable service advisor and on-demand key management reports.

These software tools are available to direct dealers alongside exclusive partnership savings. Those who enroll in TCS software services are eligible to receive benefits like setup discounts and no-cost integration of programs such as Tire Connect, TCS Technologies says.