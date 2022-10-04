Connect with us
TCS-Technologies-Bridgestone-Tire-Connect-Partership

News

Bridgestone Endorses TCS Technologies as Preferred Software Provider

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Bridgestone has partnered with TCS Technologies to equip tire shops with exclusive partnership benefits through their software. According to TCS, tire businesses who sell and service Bridgestone tires can take advantage of integrations tailored specifically for the Bridgestone Affiliated Retailer Nationwide Network.

Advertisement

According to TCS, its software program offers a host of features including mobile inspection, simpler distributer and supplier connections, customized order validation, a digital appointment scheduler, a customizable service advisor and on-demand key management reports.

These software tools are available to direct dealers alongside exclusive partnership savings. Those who enroll in TCS software services are eligible to receive benefits like setup discounts and no-cost integration of programs such as Tire Connect, TCS Technologies says.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Hankook Tire Publishes its 13th Annual ESG Report

News: Gabriel Announces New Customer Resources on Website

News: Pirelli Achieves Growth in its Sustainability Score

News: BKT Expands Tire Range for Recycling Applications

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Endorses TCS Technologies as Preferred Software Provider

on

Dexterity and Sumitomo Partner on Next Generation of Robots

on

Bridgestone Aiken County Tire Plant Earns Sustainability Certification

on

Toyo Tires Debuts New Open Country R/T Trail
Connect with us

Trending Now

Business Operations: What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Commercial Tires: Port Tire Demand Grows as Shipping Industry Pressure Mounts

Tires: Yokohama Tire Unveils Advan Neova AD09 Track & Street Tire

TPMS: TPMS Matters Even More in an Electrified Vehicle

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.

Ceat Specialty Tires Inc.
Contact: Tarang SrivastavaPhone: +1 980-616-1931
,
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Apollo Tyres Adds New Group Head of HR

News

Ecore Invests in New Tire Recycling Facility

News

Bridgestone Announces Price Increase up to 15% on Select Tires

News

ATD Completes Sale of NTD to Groupe Touchette
Connect
Tire Review Magazine