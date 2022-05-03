Bridgestone Launches DriveGuard Plus

Bridgestone has launched the all-new Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus premium touring tire. In addition to run-flat technology, the Bridgestone says the DriveGuard Plus offers improvements in wet and winter performance for all-season reliability.

Bridgestone says the performance advancements offered by the Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tire include:

• 12% improvement in corner hydroplane resistance when new

• 8% improvement in corner hydroplane resistance when worn

• 40-feet-shorter stopping in snow

• 5% better acceleration than the competitor

According to Bridgestone, the new DriveGuard Plus replacement tire line is designed for popular sedans and crossovers, including the Audi Q3, BMW 3 Series, Infiniti Q50, Lexus NX, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and Mercedes-Benz GLA/GLB crossovers. Bridgestone DriveGuard Plus tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.