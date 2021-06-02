Connect with us
Bridgestone Retail Donates to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

The gift is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures campaign, where customers and teammates can donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs at any of the 2,200 BSRO locations nationwide.
Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, has donated $25,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester in Manchester, New Hampshire, to provide local kids who are at-risk of or experiencing homelessness access to critical resources and enrichment opportunities. The gift is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures campaign where customers and teammates can donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs at any of the 2,200 BSRO locations nationwide.

The company says that with this donation, the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester will continue partnering with the Manchester School District and its homeless liaison to identify and enroll displaced children at no cost to their families. Enrolled Club kids will be provided academic support, healthy meals and snacks, transportation, a safe place to go before and after school and other personal essentials.

Last year, Bridgestone says it raised $3.6 million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help Club kids and teens gain access to out-of-school support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including bridging technology and transportation gaps. Since 2015, Bridgestone has contributed a total of $15.3 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

