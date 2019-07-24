Bridgestone Des Moines Plant Achieves ‘Platinum Level’ Caterpillar Certification

Bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced its agriculture tire manufacturing plant in Des Moines, Iowa, recently achieved the highest level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification – Platinum Level – for a third consecutive year. This represents a significant milestone for Bridgestone and the Firestone Ag team.

“To achieve Platinum Level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process certification program says a great deal about Bridgestone’s commitment to consistently achieve high standards of quality, productivity, and efficiency in support of our customers,” said Greg Halford, Des Moines plant manager, Bridgestone Americas. “We are committed to delivering world-class Firestone Ag tires to our customers.”

The SQEP Certification demonstrates the strong values and ethical principles of Bridgestone in conducting business, as well as the company’s commitment to collaborate with Caterpillar to implement a culture aiming for “zero-defects” across the supply chain. Recognition levels of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, reflected in order of increasing difficulty, distinguish outstanding supplier quality performance.

Caterpillar’s SQEP Certification was created to recognize a supplier’s dedication to providing superior quality, and is only awarded to suppliers who demonstrate world-class performance on an ongoing basis. Each year, suppliers are evaluated with increasingly strict criteria for distinguishing outstanding supplier quality, exceptional service and delivery performance.

The Des Moines, Iowa plant opened in 1945 and produces agricultural, construction, forestry and off-the-road tires. The plant has received numerous awards, including the 2016 Gold Leadership Award (Baldrige) Award from Iowa Recognition for Performance Excellence.