Bridgestone Americas, Inc.’s agriculture tire manufacturing plant in Des Moines is celebrating 75 years of operation this year.

Click Here to Read More

The Des Moines ag tire plant began manufacturing tires in 1945 and currently employs more than 1,300 people, many of whom are the fourth- or fifth-generation of their families to work in the plant, Bridgestone says.

Today, the Des Moines ag tire plant manufactures approximately 90% of all agricultural products that Firestone sells in the United States and Canada.