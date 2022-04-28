Connect with us

News

Firestone Tires with Guayule Plant Rubber to Debut at Indy 500

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone introduced plans to debut Firestone Firehawk race tires made with guayule natural rubber grown and extracted at the company’s guayule R&D facilities in Arizona. Bridgestone says the guayule race tire, featuring a new green sidewall, will be introduced during the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Bridgestone says it aims to commercialize the use of sustainable guayule natural rubber in tires by 2030.

Bridgestone launched its guayule research initiative in 2012, when it broke ground on a guayule processing and research center in Mesa, Arizona. Today, the company says it operates the research center in Mesa, as well as a 281-acre guayule farm in Eloy, Arizona. Bridgestone says it has invested more than $100 million in its efforts to commercialize guayule.

Guayule is part of the Bridgestone plan to achieve carbon neutrality and make tires from 100% renewable materials by 2050, according to the company. It is actively researching a range of solutions to support the recycling of materials from end-of-life tires and promote the replacement of non-renewable materials such as oil, silica and virgin carbon black in new tires.

Bridgestone CEO: The Future of Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Kenda to Celebrate 60 Years

News: Economic Indicators Influencing Auto Repair

News: Anyline Launches Tire Size Scanning for Retailer Websites

People: Bridgestone’s Ferrari Adds Global COO to His Duties

Advertisement

on

Firestone Tires with Guayule Plant Rubber to Debut at Indy 500

on

Michael Graber Appointed President & CEO of Toyo Tire USA

on

Sullivan Tire Company Names New President, CEO

on

Chalofsky Leaves Simple Tire, Karthik Iyer Adds CEO Duties
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

American Business Mngmt.Systems

American Business Mngmt.Systems
Phone: 877-470-2267Fax: 435-753-5705
895 N Main St., Logan UT 84321
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400 Hankook-UHP-Ventus-AS-1400

Executive Interviews

UHP A/S Tires: Q&A with Hankook Tire America President
Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing Goodyear-cooper-women-in-manufacturing

People

Goodyear and Cooper Tire Women Named 2022 Step Ahead Honorees
Connect
Tire Review Magazine