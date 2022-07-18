Connect with us
Debra Hamlin TIA secretary

People

Bridgestone’s Debra Hamlin Elected TIA Secretary

Madeleine Winer

on

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) board elected Bridgestone Americas Inc. executive Debra Hamlin to secretary, June 24, during its summer board meeting in Orlando, Fla., the association says.

A TIA board member for the past four years, Hamlin serves as the director of environment, health, safety and sustainability – Commercial Tire Division for Bridgestone Americas. Her election places her in line to become the association’s president in 2024-2025.

She currently chairs TIA’s Environmental Advisory Council and serves on the training and education and strategic planning committees and the newly formed Electric Vehicle Advisory Council, TIA says.

“I am both humbled by and excited for the opportunity to work with the talented TIA board members, industry leaders and staff to continue to find ways to adapt to the evolving tire and transportation industry,” Hamlin said.

A 25-year employee of Bridgestone, Hamlin began her career with the company in 1997 as an environmental project manager in the retail division. She was named environmental compliance manager for the division in 2005 and became the division’s environmental manager in 2015. She was appointed to her current position as director of environment, health, safety and sustainability for the commercial tire business in 2018.

“TIA is thrilled with the election of Debra Hamlin as secretary of the association,” TIA CEO Richard “Dick” Gust said. “She is a talented executive who has a keen understanding of TIA’s training programs, benefit offerings and opportunities from her experience as a board member. She brings a wealth of knowledge to the leadership team, especially in the environmental, sustainability and safety areas. I look forward to working with her as we strive to meet the needs of our current and prospective members.”

Hamlin will begin her year as secretary in November and will move through the various officer positions until she becomes TIA president.

