The Tire Industry Association (TIA) board elected Bridgestone Americas Inc . executive Debra Hamlin to secretary, June 24, during its summer board meeting in Orlando, Fla., the association says.

A TIA board member for the past four years, Hamlin serves as the director of environment, health, safety and sustainability – Commercial Tire Division for Bridgestone Americas. Her election places her in line to become the association’s president in 2024-2025.

She currently chairs TIA’s Environmental Advisory Council and serves on the training and education and strategic planning committees and the newly formed Electric Vehicle Advisory Council, TIA says.

“I am both humbled by and excited for the opportunity to work with the talented TIA board members, industry leaders and staff to continue to find ways to adapt to the evolving tire and transportation industry,” Hamlin said.