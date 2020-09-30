Connect with us
Bridgestone-Maserati-Custom-Tire

News

Bridgestone Makes Custom Tire for Maserati MC20

The collaboration focused on enhancing the performance capabilities of the new MC20 supercar through the development of custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza tires.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has been selected as the exclusive tire supplier for the MC20, Maserati’s new flagship supercar.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Bridgestone says the collaboration between the companies focused on enhancing the performance capabilities of the new MC20 supercar through the development of custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza tires.

Bridgestone’s custom Potenza tires feature an asymmetric tread design for enhanced steering response and cornering stability, a newly-developed tread compound that enhances grip and an internal crown structure that distributes footprint pressure evenly when cornering. Combined, Bridgestone says these elements provide a high-performance tire which deliver an optimum mix of control, speed, and stability that improves the supercar’s overall performance.

Both Bridgestone and Maserati used in-house research and development centers and virtual development technology to design and test the tires on the MC20. Through its proprietary virtual tire modeling technology, Bridgestone says it also reduced the length of the development process, limiting its environmental impact and cutting the project’s time to market.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: K&M Tire Takes its 2021 Trade Show Virtual

News: Les Schwab to Sell Business to Investment Firm

News: BKT Launches BKT Network

News: Martins Industries Launches New Website

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Makes Custom Tire for Maserati MC20

on

TBC International's El Dorado Tires Available in Europe

on

Apollo Tyres Expands Partnership with Manchester United

on

Bridgestone Americas Executive VP to Retire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect