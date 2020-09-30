Bridgestone Makes Custom Tire for Maserati MC20

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has been selected as the exclusive tire supplier for the MC20, Maserati’s new flagship supercar.

Bridgestone says the collaboration between the companies focused on enhancing the performance capabilities of the new MC20 supercar through the development of custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza tires.

Bridgestone’s custom Potenza tires feature an asymmetric tread design for enhanced steering response and cornering stability, a newly-developed tread compound that enhances grip and an internal crown structure that distributes footprint pressure evenly when cornering. Combined, Bridgestone says these elements provide a high-performance tire which deliver an optimum mix of control, speed, and stability that improves the supercar’s overall performance.

Both Bridgestone and Maserati used in-house research and development centers and virtual development technology to design and test the tires on the MC20. Through its proprietary virtual tire modeling technology, Bridgestone says it also reduced the length of the development process, limiting its environmental impact and cutting the project’s time to market.