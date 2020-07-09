Connect with us

News

Bridgestone Announces Mid- to Long-Term Business Strategy

Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Corporation has announced its new mid-long term business strategy framework, which sets forth a forward-looking vision to 2050 and beyond.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 1931 (Bridgestone 1.0), the company considers 1988 to be its “Second Foundation (Bridgestone 2.0),” the year that Bridgestone merged with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, taking its first steps toward becoming a global company. As part of the company’s mid-long term business strategy framework, an evolution to its “Third Foundation (Bridgestone 3.0)” will focus the company around becoming a leader in sustainable mobility and advanced solutions, while still leveraging the unique strengths and breadth of its core tire and rubber business.

As part of the mid-long term business strategy framework, and guided by its mission of “serving society with superior quality,” Bridgestone says it will continue to realize and enhance its vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company today, tomorrow and toward the future in 2050.

The company’s mid-long term business strategy framework puts forth this vision for the medium-to-long term and outlines three main business strategies for accomplishing that vision, Bridgestone says. Those include:

  1. Sustainability at the core of management to create social value and customer value.
  2. Enhancing its business solutions through its Tire and Diversified Products as a Solution (T&DPaas) platform.
  3. Building a unique business model to utilize the strengths and expertise of its tire and rubber business.

Bridgestone says it will accomplish its vision by building a strategy around clarifying “what we do” and “what we don’t do;” rebuilding its business boldly based on its new strategy; and holistically optimizing its management.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Continental Tire is a GM 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

Big O Tires Donates to Family Raising Child with Rare Disease

Schrader Announces Shop Stool Giveaway Winners

Continental Tire Launches July, August Promotion

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Announces Mid- to Long-Term Business Strategy

on

Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

on

Bridgestone Reveals New Global Tagline

on

Dealer Tire Named 2020 Top Workplace
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Contact: Joy HuangPhone: 88787784Fax: 88787784
Lugu Avenue,Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone,Changsha,China, Changsha Hunan 410205
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect