Bridgestone to Make Debut Appearance at Annual Consumer Electronics Show

Bridgestone Corporation will make its first-ever appearance at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Jan. 7-10, 2020.

As part of its interactive showcase, the company will spotlight a number of mobility solutions that it says will help to enable an autonomous future with a focus on extended mobility, improved safety and increased efficiency.

Bridgestone will feature multiple mobility solutions at CES, including:

: Bridgestone will demonstrate how its digital twin and connected tire technology can be used to generate specific, actionable predictions that can enhance the precision of vehicle safety systems, the company says. Webfleet solutions: Consumers will be able to view a simulation of the Webfleet Solutions platform in motion to see how telematics power a connected vehicle ecosystem.

Bridgestone will be located at CES booth 4619, located at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall.