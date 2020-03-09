Bridgestone to Show Tire Management Tech at ConExpo 2020

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) is showcasing its integrated portfolio of products, technologies and services for the off-the-road (OTR) industry at North Hall booth #N13166 during ConExpo-CON/AGG 2020 in Las Vegas.

At ConExpo 2020, the company says visitors to the Bridgestone booth will experience a variety of integrated technologies that monitor and track tire health to help prevent downtime. Central to this area of the exhibit is a demo of the next generation Bridgestone PressureStat Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) solution.

Showcased at ConExpo for the first time, PressureStat is designed to prevent tire-related incidents in OTR tires sizes 49-in. and below. The Bridgestone exhibit will feature a prototype of the next generation PressureStat system, which features an improved sensor design. It also enables automated communication about tire pressure in real time to an entire network of stakeholders, the company says.

PressureStat is designed to integrate with TreadStat, the Bridgestone tire and rim management system, Bridgestone says.

At ConExpo 2020, the Bridgestone says its booth will feature interactive displays to demonstrate how important it is for customers to have the right product for the job. These displays include: