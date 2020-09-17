Bridgestone to Close French Tire Plant

Bridgestone announced during an Extraordinary Works Council it will stop all activity at its French Bethune plant, as the company says it is the only viable path to safeguard the competitiveness of Bridgestone’s operations in Europe.

The proposal could impact 863 employees and will not take place until the second quarter of 2021. Bridgestone will continue to keep a high presence in France, notably through sales and retail operations with about 3,500 employees.

Bridgestone says it is “fully aware of the social consequences of this project and is committed to using all means at its disposal to define support plans for each employee.”

Bridgestone says the closure will be done in consultation and through sustained dialogue with employee representatives. Preretirement measures, support for the reassignment of employees to other Bridgestone activities in France and initiatives to facilitate external redeployment will be proposed by the company and discussed in detail with employee representatives in the coming months, the company adds.

Furthermore, Bridgestone says it intends to deploy a solid employment revitalization plan for the area. The company adds it has committed to establishing a dedicated outplacement program and to actively search for a buyer for the site.

Bridgestone says the current industry context for passenger tires is threatening Bridgestone’s competitiveness in the European market.

“For the last several years, the market for passenger tyres has been facing strong headwinds – even without taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bridgestone says in a press release. “The passenger tyre market has seen its volumes stabilize over the last few years (average annual growth less than 1%) while competition from low-cost Asian brands continues to increase (market share of 6% in 2000 increased to 25% in 2018), leading to general production overcapacity. This has resulted in pressure on pricing and margins, as well as overcapacity in the low rim diameter segment, given a declining demand in LRD. And, within Bridgestone’s overall European footprint, the Bethune plant is the least well-positioned and least competitive.”