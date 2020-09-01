Connect with us

Bridgestone CFO Appointed to Federal Reserve Bank BoD

Amanda Mathis, chief financial officer of Bridgestone Americas Inc., has been appointed to the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Nashville Branch.

Mathis was appointed by the Federal Reserve board of governors in Washington, DC, to fill an unexpired term ending Dec. 31.

Mathis has served in her current position since 2016 and is responsible for overseeing all strategic aspects of finance, accounting, financial shared services, financial reporting, cash flow and debt management. Mathis joined Bridgestone Americas in 2012 and previously served as controller and vice president, finance.

Prior to joining Bridgestone, Mathis held several positions with YUM! Brands in investor relations and as chief financial officer of the A&W Restaurant and Long John Silver divisions, among other various roles. Mathis has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Emory University.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta branch directors provide economic information from their industries and the branch territory to the district bank’s president and head office directors, who use the information in discussing monetary policy options and making discount rate recommendations. The board of governors appoints three of the Nashville Branch directors, and the Atlanta head office directors appoint four.

