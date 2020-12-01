Connect with us
Bridgestone CEO: The Future of Sustainable Mobility Solutions

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we speak with Paolo Ferrari, Bridgestone Americas’ president and CEO, to gain insight into Bridgestone’s long-term business strategy and how dealers fit into the formula.
Coming off the heels of its Consumer Tire Business Meeting, Bridgestone made it clear it’s creating a path to become a mobility solutions provider of the future.

But what does that mean exactly? In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, we speak with Paolo Ferrari, Bridgestone Americas’ president and CEO, to gain insight into Bridgestone’s long-term business strategy and how dealers fit into the formula. Ferrari also delves into:

  • Dealing with supply and demand challenges this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • How digital technologies and data play a role in shaping mobility solutions of the future;
  • The meaning of tires as a service, how it can change tire retail and how dealers can leverage this;
  • Bridgestone’s outlook and the health of the tire industry in 2021.

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker.

