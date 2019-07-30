News/Bridgestone Americas
July 30, 2019

Bridgestone Bloomington Plant Recognized by Caterpillar

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

bloomington-bridgestone

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s off-the-road (OTR) plant in Bloomington, Illinois recently achieved the Gold Level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Certification.

The SQEP Certification demonstrates the strong values and ethical principles of Bridgestone in conducting business, as well as the company’s commitment to collaborate with Caterpillar to implement a culture for “zero-defects” across the supply chain. Recognition levels of Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum, reflected in order of increasing difficulty, distinguish outstanding supplier quality performance.

Since 1965, the Bloomington Plant has produced bias and radial OTR tires for mining and construction applications and last year announced a $12 million investment to expand production of popular tire sizes at the plant, Bridgestone says. Earlier this month, the Bloomington Plant was recertified as a Star participant as part of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program. The plant also has received awards including the Illinois American Legion Employer of the Year for hiring veterans and a U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s 2017 Improvement Award for achievements in worker safety and health.

