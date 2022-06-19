Connect with us

News

Bridgestone supports Boys & Girls Clubs Of America with NFL fundraiser

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Bridgestone Retail Operations launched a two-week fundraising competition with NFL players from Tight End University in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The campaign is the latest activation in the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures partnership, which has raised more than $20 million to support Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide since the program’s inception in 2015, the company says.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

NFL players participating in the 2022 TEU Summit, taking place in Nashville on June 22-24, will begin a digital fundraising competition to raise donations for the youth organization. Players will compete against one another to see who can raise the most funds for their hometown Boys & Girls Club. The competition will culminate at the TEU Summit on June 23, where the top fundraiser will be revealed and an additional $50,000 awarded to their hometown Boys & Girls Club. Nashville-area Club kids will have the opportunity to engage with players as well.

In 2015, Bridgestone established its national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Bridgestone has contributed more than $20 million to address transportation-related needs, including maintenance and repairs of existing Club vehicles and the purchase of 51 new vans, as well as bridge technology divides through the purchase of new computers and hotspots that support in-person club programming, virtual classroom learning and other technology infrastructure needs, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone’s TireConnect Enables Direct Referrals

News: The 2023 Auto Care Factbook Is Now Availabe

News: Pomp’s Tire Service Announces Acquisition of Whalen Tires

News: Fix-A-Flat Parent Company Awarded By Autozone

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone supports Boys & Girls Clubs Of America with NFL fundraiser

on

Tire Hall of Fame Nominations Due July 1

on

Goodyear Holds Fifth Annual Global Week Of Volunteering

on

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract Automotive Aftermarket Talent
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Implement Tires Get Boost from Sophisticated Technologies

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Why Consistency Wins Customers with Tires Plus' Jarid Lundeen

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

People

Winhere Brake Parts Hires New Director of Friction Category
goodyear-cooper-TR1400 goodyear-cooper-TR1400

News

Goodyear Vows Integrated Product Portfolio with Cooper by 2023
Are-You-a-Leader Are-You-a-Leader

People

TIA Reorganizes Leadership Team

News

Milwaukee Tool Starts Construction Of New Facility In MS
Connect
Tire Review Magazine