Bridgestone Bloomington Plant Recognized for Safety

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s (Bridgestone) off-the-road (OTR) tire plant in Bloomington, Illinois was recently recertified for continued participation in the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program as a Star participant.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

VPP participants serve as models for other employers, workers and unions by operating excellent safety and health management programs and VPP participants are recognized for achieving a level of worker protection that goes beyond compliance with government regulations, Bridgestone says.

Earlier this month, the Bloomington plant achieved the Gold Level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification.