News/Bridgestone Americas
August 6, 2019

Bridgestone Bloomington Plant Recognized for Safety

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

TIA Announces 2019 Hall of Fame, Ed Wagner Leadership Award Honorees

Bridgestone Adds Two All-Terrain Tires to Firestone Portfolio

Bridgestone Bloomington Plant Recognized for Safety

Centric Parts Launches 'Ultimate Summer Getaway' Promotion for Professional Technicians

Gunk Releases New Degreasing Wipes

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions Partners with Andretti Rallycross

TBC Brands Launches New Tire Brand – National Tire

Toyo Tire Will Strengthen Production at U.S. Facility

OTC Releases Hub and Bearing Service Guide

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Bloomington-Bloomington-OTR-safety

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.‘s (Bridgestone) off-the-road (OTR) tire plant in Bloomington, Illinois was recently recertified for continued participation in the Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program as a Star participant.

The program is part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP).

VPP participants serve as models for other employers, workers and unions by operating excellent safety and health management programs and VPP participants are recognized for achieving a level of worker protection that goes beyond compliance with government regulations, Bridgestone says.

Earlier this month, the Bloomington plant achieved the Gold Level in the Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process Certification.

Show Full Article