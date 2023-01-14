 Bridgestone Bandag Achieves Record Year

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Bridgestone announced it’s on pace to achieve its highest ever year-over-year growth in its Bandag business with a 9% increase over 2021. The company forecasts year-end sales of Bandag retreads will reach more than 7 million units in North America and anticipates continued growth in 2023 with a $60 million investment in its Abilene, Texas retread plant to increase production capacity.

Earlier this year, Bridgestone announced a new $60 million investment in its Bandag tread manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas, which will add 50,000 square feet and additional production days to meet the accelerating demand for the company’s retread products. The expansion will increase the plant’s retread output by 16% and further Bridgestone’s sustainability commitments.

Bandag has over 200 retread manufacturing plants in North America and a network of more than 1,100 authorized dealer commercial locations.

News

Yokohama Tire Voluntary Recalls 6,125 Commercial Tires

Voluntary recall from Yokohama Tire impacts certain commercial tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Recall 1400

Yokohama Tire Corporation notified NHTSA it is voluntarily recalling two sizes of commercial tires. The 295/75R22.5 TY517 MC² and BluEarth 109L were manufactured at Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi between May 29, 2022, and June 4, 2022. A total 68 TY517 MC² and 3 BluEarth 109L tires are believed to be affected, but out of an abundance of caution, Yokahama said 6,125 tires are being recalled.

Read Full Article

