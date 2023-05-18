 Bridgestone Announces Retread Tire Plant Expansion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Announces Retread Tire Plant Expansion

Bridgestone Americas breaks ground on $60 million Bandag plant expansion in Abilene, Texas.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Ground-breaking

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) celebrated the expansion of its Bandag manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas with an official groundbreaking ceremony. Bridgestone said the 50,000-square-foot, $60 million expansion of the Abilene plant is aimed at the growing demand for the company’s tread rubber products.

Related Articles

The expansion includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six- and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility. The mixing operations are expected to be completed and in operation by January 2025.

Since 1957, Bandag said it has been responsible for keeping approximately 300 million tires out of the waste system, which helps reduce material emissions, water and energy use associated with the production of a new tire, Bridgestone says. The company also said its retreading process has also saved four billion gallons of oil since it began 50 years ago.

You May Also Like

Nokian-tyres-groundbreaking
Fountain-tire-canadas-best
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
People

Ralson Tire North America Announces New President

RTNA appointed Jim Mayfield as the company’s new president to guide its TBR expansion.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Jim_Mayfield

Tire industry executive Jim Mayfield has been promoted to president of Ralson Tire North America. Ralson recently entered the global commercial truck tire (TBR) market with a new medium/heavy truck tire manufacturing facility.

Mayfield previously served as executive vice president for RTNA. The company is supplying two TBR brands, Ralson and Accelus.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Emphasizes Approach to Budget-Friendly Consumers, EVs

Tire Review sat down with executives from Continental Tire to talk EVs, Tier 2 popularity and more as companies across the industry are recovering from pandemic challenges.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental Roffler Charity Cadwell
Goodwood Partners with Pirelli for Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed secures Pirelli as its exclusive tire sponsor in multi-year deal.

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli-partnership-goodwood-
CEAT Ag Radial Plant Receives 5-Star Safety Rating

The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management and samplings of operational activities.

By Christian Hinton
CEAT-safety-inspection
Team Yokohama Driver Wins UTV Class at NORRA Mexican 1000

Kristin Matlok becomes the first woman to win the UTV class at the NORRA Mexican 1000.

By Christian Hinton
Team-Yokohama-Mexico

Other Posts

Bartec USA Announces SEMA Show Presence

Bartec USA says it will showcase the latest TPMS technology.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Bridgestone honored top students preparing for careers in the automotive service industry and offered one a part-time position at an area Firestone Complete Auto Care store.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-awards
Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers Recognized by Children’s of Alabama

The company donated $1 for every oil change completed at Alabama locations throughout the month of April.

By Christian Hinton
Express oil
Yokohama Tire and Electrify Expo Partner on EV Section

Yokohama is the presenting sponsor of ‘Electrify Showoff Driven by Yokohama.’

By Christian Hinton
electrify-showoff