Bridgestone Announces Retread Tire Plant Expansion

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) celebrated the expansion of its Bandag manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas with an official groundbreaking ceremony. Bridgestone said the 50,000-square-foot, $60 million expansion of the Abilene plant is aimed at the growing demand for the company’s tread rubber products.

The expansion includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six- and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility. The mixing operations are expected to be completed and in operation by January 2025.

Since 1957, Bandag said it has been responsible for keeping approximately 300 million tires out of the waste system, which helps reduce material emissions, water and energy use associated with the production of a new tire, Bridgestone says. The company also said its retreading process has also saved four billion gallons of oil since it began 50 years ago.