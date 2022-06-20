Connect with us

Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread

Bridgestone Americas has launched its new Bandag B713 FuelTech drive tire tread, which the company says is engineered to increase retread value for fleets. The new tread is SmartWay verified and delivers fuel efficiency as well as improved wear life without compromising on traction or reliable performance, the company says.

The company says key innovations to the Bridgestone Bandag B713 FuelTech design include:

  • A new proprietary compound that delivers 30% longer wear life and 7% better wear for more miles of low fuel cost performance.
  • 3D siping featuring 130% more biting edges for improved traction.
  • A continuous shoulder design that distributes weight and torque more evenly to fight irregular wear, which can lead to premature tire removal.

Last year in the U.S., 27,773 used tires were retreaded with the Bandag system, which saved 416,595 gallons of oil, diverted 1,150,000 pounds of waste from landfills, decreased tire waste by 823,469 pounds, and saved enough energy to power 744,261 homes, the company says.

The Bridgestone Bandag B713 FuelTech tread is available in four different sizes: 210, 220, 230 and 240.

