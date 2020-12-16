Connect with us
Retreading

Bridgestone Launches New Bandag B123 FuelTech Retread

Through its rib design, Bridgestone says the Bandag B123 retread is engineered to fight irregular wear and enable longer tread life for fleets.
Bridgestone Americas, Inc. has launched the Bandag B123 FuelTech retread, a trailer retread designed to uniquely complement the Bridgestone R123 Ecopia tire in design and performance.

When used together, the Bandag B123 FuelTech retread and Bridgestone R123 Ecopia trailer tire can reduce energy loss by 4.7% and optimize fuel efficiency, the company says.

Bridgestone says it created its Ecopia tire line to offer fleets tire solutions with retreadability benefits engineered with new casing technology to lower rolling resistance and extend treadwear, in addition to meeting SmartWay-verification and California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliance.

