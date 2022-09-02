Connect with us

Bridgestone, AWS Partner on Digital Customer Solutions

Christian Hinton

on

Bridgestone announced that it is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its strategic cloud provider in support of the company’s sustainable mobility solutions. Using AWS’ internet of things (IoT), machine learning, and analytics/business intelligence services, Bridgestone says it will accelerate the creation of digital platforms to launch new solutions for its customers, improve data analysis and streamline IT operations.

As part of the relationship, Bridgestone says it will work with AWS’s ProServe and AWS marketplace teams to bring concepts like a Bridgestone marketplace to life.

In order to continue building cloud fluency across its organization, the company announced that it will provide its entire IT organization with access to AWS’s comprehensive cloud training curriculum and resources. Over the next five years, the company says it is committed to providing training resources and ongoing education to several hundred technology professionals across geographies to improve their understanding of AWS technologies.

This announcement is the latest development in a long-standing relationship between Bridgestone and AWS. Bridgestone says it has worked with AWS for several years, most recently in its mobility lab located in Akron, Ohio.

In this article:,
