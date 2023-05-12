Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone) announced a three-year extension of its relationship with the Maplewood High School Automotive Training Center while honoring this year’s top students during a ceremony at Bridgestone Tower.

The program’s top student was offered a part-time position at a local Firestone Complete Auto Care store and received a professional technician toolkit. Seven other students demonstrating a commitment to careers in the automotive service industry also received awards. Following the ceremony, students and their families were invited to engage with Bridgestone teammates during a career fair and mentorship breakout groups.

The Automotive Training Center at the Maplewood Academy of Entrepreneurship and Innovation was developed in 2015 by Bridgestone and Metro Nashville Public Schools in response to a nationwide shortage of automotive technicians. The four-year program utilizes an onsite, fully functioning Firestone Complete Auto Care store and gives students the opportunity to interact with customers and practice the skills they’ve learned in the classroom. More than 145 seniors have graduated from the program, and 49 students have accepted positions working at Nashville-area Firestone Complete Auto Care stores.