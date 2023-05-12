 Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Awards Top Students at Maplewood High School

Bridgestone honored top students preparing for careers in the automotive service industry and offered one a part-time position at an area Firestone Complete Auto Care store.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-awards

Bridgestone Retail Operations (Bridgestone) announced a three-year extension of its relationship with the Maplewood High School Automotive Training Center while honoring this year’s top students during a ceremony at Bridgestone Tower.

Related Articles

The program’s top student was offered a part-time position at a local Firestone Complete Auto Care store and received a professional technician toolkit. Seven other students demonstrating a commitment to careers in the automotive service industry also received awards. Following the ceremony, students and their families were invited to engage with Bridgestone teammates during a career fair and mentorship breakout groups.

The Automotive Training Center at the Maplewood Academy of Entrepreneurship and Innovation was developed in 2015 by Bridgestone and Metro Nashville Public Schools in response to a nationwide shortage of automotive technicians. The four-year program utilizes an onsite, fully functioning Firestone Complete Auto Care store and gives students the opportunity to interact with customers and practice the skills they’ve learned in the classroom. More than 145 seniors have graduated from the program, and 49 students have accepted positions working at Nashville-area Firestone Complete Auto Care stores.

You May Also Like

Trusted Tire Auto
Continental-EV-Infrastructure
Epicor-Sloan
BARTEC-TPMS
News

Yokohama Completes Acquisition of Trelleborg Wheel Systems

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-TWS

Yokohama Rubber announced it has completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Trelleborg Wheel Systems Holding AB (TWS) from Trelleborg AB. From the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Yokohama Rubber said its consolidated accounts will include TWS, the estimated impact of which is currently under examination.

According to the manufacturer, the TWS acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to expand its OHT business. Yokohama Rubber believes that, among commercial tires, the OHT segment is capable of securing stably high earnings.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Goodyear Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Goodyear expects resumption of growth in Q4 amid weak Q1 results.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-blimp
Auto Care Association Forms New Sustainability Committee

The committee features perspectives on sustainability across the entire industry.

By Christian Hinton
Sustainability-Auto-Care-Association
Tire Industry Project Welcomes New Executive Director

Larisa Kryachkova will help lead the Tire Industry Project towards its enhanced sustainability mission.

By Christian Hinton
TIP-New-ED-
Myers Tire Supply Introduces New 2023 Full-line Catalog

The new catalog combines products from Myers and Mohawk Rubber and features 650 new items.

By Christian Hinton
Myers-tire-catalog

Other Posts

Bridgestone Launches Potenza Race Tire

The Potenza Race tire is Bridgestone’s first-ever dedicated replacement tire for track days.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-Racing-Tire
ATD Named One of Charlotte’s Best Companies in 2023

American Tire Distributors credited its “connected culture” for earning the local recognition.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Hankook Tire Wins Four iF Design Awards

Hankook Tire’s EV tire, iON evo, and the robotic wheel system, Wheel Bot, were recognized for excellence in design.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Design-Awards
TBC Corp. Promotes Sam Kato to President, CEO

Laurent Bourrut will retire after completing his two-year stint as president of TBC.

By Christian Hinton
TBC-CEO