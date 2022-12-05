fbpx
Bridgestone RFID GT Racing

News

Bridgestone Japan Selects Avery Dennison Maxdura for GT Racing

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVC) says Bridgestone Japan has selected the AD Maxdura Tire Tag to be used for Grand Touring (GT) racing car teams using its tires. AVC says a unique identifier can be assigned to each tire; information can be read automatically and used by the teams and the organizers to identify precisely which tires are in use. This automation enables teams to optimize real-time inventory logistics and make the race more interesting for spectators. Providing a unique ID for each tire will also improve the reuse and recycling processes after the race to make events more sustainable.

This new development comes at a time when the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) is urging teams to use tires embedded with RFID transponders for environmental and cost reasons. The Maxdura Tire Tag was launched last year. Its selection came after a series of technical tests carried out by Bridgestone this year.

“The use of RFID in motorsport is just the prelude to a broader revolution in tire production that will affect the automotive industry more broadly,” says Lauri Hyytinen, market development manager, Automotive Avery Dennison Smartrac. “Every year, some three billion tires are manufactured globally. RFID introduces new safety features which will make it easier to identify when a tire needs to be replaced. It will also help eliminate tire fit errors, make them easier to recycle and have benefits throughout the supply chain for manufacturers, wholesalers and garages.”

