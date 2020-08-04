Bridgestone Announces New President of Latin American Operations

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced Charlie Rule, formerly vice president of operations, Latin America, has been named president, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Latin America (BATO LA), effective Aug. 1. Rule succeeds Joseph Saoud, who spearheaded two years of growth for the company’s Latin American business.

Rule will be responsible for all Latin America tire businesses with full P&L responsibility, including dotted line responsibility for manufacturing, and will continue to lead category strategy, product planning, marketing branding and marketing communications in the region.

“Charlie has played a significant role in the transformation of our Latin America business, shaping our go-to market approach, driving efficiencies and increasing our market share,” said Gabriel Asbun, group president, Americas Tire Business, Bridgestone Americas. “Charlie’s broad international experience, coupled with his extensive understanding of our region and of our business, make him the right leader to take BATO LA to the next phase of development.”

Rule is a marketing and general management executive with over 25 years of experience working in international markets across Latin America, the United States, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has served in several local, regional and global roles in general management, marketing, sales, innovation and strategy across his career.

Rule earned a bachelor’s degree in international finance and marketing from the University of Miami.

