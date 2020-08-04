Connect with us

People

Bridgestone Announces New President of Latin American Operations

Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced Charlie Rule, formerly vice president of operations, Latin America, has been named president, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations Latin America (BATO LA), effective Aug. 1. Rule succeeds Joseph Saoud, who spearheaded two years of growth for the company’s Latin American business.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Rule will be responsible for all Latin America tire businesses with full P&L responsibility, including dotted line responsibility for manufacturing, and will continue to lead category strategy, product planning, marketing branding and marketing communications in the region.

“Charlie has played a significant role in the transformation of our Latin America business, shaping our go-to market approach, driving efficiencies and increasing our market share,” said Gabriel Asbun, group president, Americas Tire Business, Bridgestone Americas. “Charlie’s broad international experience, coupled with his extensive understanding of our region and of our business, make him the right leader to take BATO LA to the next phase of development.”

Rule is a marketing and general management executive with over 25 years of experience working in international markets across Latin America, the United States, Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He has served in several local, regional and global roles in general management, marketing, sales, innovation and strategy across his career.

Rule earned a bachelor’s degree in international finance and marketing from the University of Miami.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

People: Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

People: Industry Vet Rick Phillips Named CEO of Keter Tire USA

People: Former Maxxis International President Returns as Chairman

People: Hankook Tire Names New VP of PCLT Sales

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Announces New President of Latin American Operations

on

Bridgestone Gets New President, Consumer Replacement Tires

on

Conti Commercial Specialty Tires Adds New Americas Head

on

Pirelli CEO Proposes Candidate for Co-CEO Position
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Business Operations

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Bill Simon

Business Operations

Dealer Profile: Kevin Davis

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: Marc Yount

People

Proud to Be a Tire Dealer: John Zisser
Connect