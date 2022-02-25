Connect with us
Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales

Bridgestone announced leadership changes to the company’s Consumer Original Equipment Tire business in North America.

According to Bridgestone, David Colletti has joined Bridgestone as president, consumer OE tire sales. As president, Colletti will lead all original equipment tire activities for the North American market. In addition, he will be responsible for setting the growth strategy for the company’s OE tire business with a key focus on expanding the company’s offering beyond tires.

Bridgestone says that Colletti has a proven track record of creating and delivering value for automotive manufacturers. He joins Bridgestone from Sumitomo where he most recently served as vice president, OE, technical service and quality assurance. Prior to joining Sumitomo, Colletti held roles of increasing responsibility at several Tier 1 tire and automotive components manufacturers, the company says.

Shannon Quinn, previously president, consumer OE tire sales, North America, has accepted a new assignment helping shape Bridgestone’s strategy with emerging original equipment (eOE) customers. She will continue to serve as a member of the Bridgestone Americas core tire leadership team as well.

