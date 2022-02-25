Bridgestone Announces New President of Consumer OE Tire Sales

Click Here to Read More

According to Bridgestone, David Colletti has joined Bridgestone as president, consumer OE tire sales. As president, Colletti will lead all original equipment tire activities for the North American market. In addition, he will be responsible for setting the growth strategy for the company’s OE tire business with a key focus on expanding the company’s offering beyond tires.



Bridgestone says that Colletti has a proven track record of creating and delivering value for automotive manufacturers. He joins Bridgestone from Sumitomo where he most recently served as vice president, OE, technical service and quality assurance. Prior to joining Sumitomo, Colletti held roles of increasing responsibility at several Tier 1 tire and automotive components manufacturers, the company says.