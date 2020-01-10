Connect with us

Bridgestone Americas Names New VP of Communications

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. announced Steve Kinkade has been named vice president of communications.

Kinkade-Steve-Bridgestone

In this role, Kinkade will be responsible for the direction and management of a communications strategy that engages Bridgestone Americas stakeholders and employees, promotes company brands and products and supports the company’s corporate reputation, the company says.

Kinkade brings extensive experience in the automotive sector, managing corporate and product communications, according to Bridgestone. Most recently, he served as department head of public relations for the Honda brand. During his time at Honda, he also led media relations and strategy development for both Honda and Acura brands, Honda Power Equipment, Motorsports and the company’s safety communications efforts. In addition, Kinkade managed a cross-branded, U.S.-based team with a presence in Detroit, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles. Prior to his tenure with Honda, he served as the general manager of automotive communications at Ally Financial and also held roles with Ford Motor Company and Audi of America.

Kinkade is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with a degree in journalism and public relations. He earned his master’s degree in management from the Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration and his MBA from Michigan State University.

