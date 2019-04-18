News/Bridgestone Americas
April 18, 2019

Bridgestone Honored as Top Donor for United Way of Nashville

Bridgestone Americas was recognized as the top donor for United Way of Metropolitan Nashville in 2018.

The United Way Campaign is part of the company’s “Our Way to Serve” initiative. In 2018, Bridgestone raised $1.54 million for the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville.

More than 150 Bridgestone employees participated in the organization’s Stuff the Bus event, resulting in 11,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for local elementary school children, the company said. Additionally, employees sorted 7,518 pounds of food through United Way’s Second Harvest event and also supported the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

