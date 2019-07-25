Bridgestone Americas Named FCA Sustainability Supplier Of The Year

Left to right: Sig Huber, global director, Supplier Relations and Risk Management, FCA; Shannon Quinn, president, Original Equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations; Dain Brandrup, senior environmental manager, Environmental Affairs, Bridgestone Americas; Scott Thiele, head of Purchasing and Supply Chain, FCA, North America

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. was recently named Sustainability Supplier of the Year at FCA’s Annual Supplier Conference and Award Ceremony in Detroit, Michigan. The Sustainability Supplier of the Year recognition highlights Bridgestone’s ongoing efforts to adhere to social, ethical and environmental principles throughout the organization’s entire supply chain.

“At Bridgestone, we are dedicated to changing the storyline for major corporations by actively working to establish a more sustainable society for our customers, partners, communities and the world around us,” said Jim DeMouy, vice president of environment, health, safety and sustainability, Bridgestone Americas. “We are honored to receive this award alongside an esteemed group of recipients. Sustainable supply chain operation is a critical step toward the industry’s overall commitment, and we’re pleased to have like-minded partners such as FCA.”

As a global company that prioritizes sustainability, Bridgestone was recognized for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, “Our Way to Serve,” which capitalizes on improving the way people move, live, work and play through three Priority Areas: Mobility, People and Environment. The FCA award celebrates recent environmental and sustainability achievements made by Bridgestone, including a water savings project implemented at the company’s passenger and light truck tire plant in Joliette, Quebec; a land donation of the Bridgestone Nature Reserve at Chestnut Mountain and the launch of the company’s Global Sustainable Procurement Policy.

“FCA is in the midst of transformational changes and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us,” said Scott Thiele, head of Purchasing and Supply Chain at FCA – North America. “It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry.”

Bridgestone was honored alongside 18 North American suppliers for its exceptional commitment to FCA, and for its continuous efforts to provide innovative products that meet the needs of consumers. As a longstanding supplier, Bridgestone has supplied premium tires for various FCA brands, including Jeep and Ram.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our employees to provide innovative, high-quality products in the most sustainable and responsible ways,” said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with FCA to create and deliver advanced mobility solutions that improve the lives of consumers around the world.”