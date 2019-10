Bridgestone Americas Manufacturing Facilities Receive GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award

Bridgestone Americas‘ Aiken County, South Carolina, and Wilson, North Carolina passenger tire manufacturing plants received the General Motors Co. (GM) 2018 Supplier Quality Excellence Award.

This award recognizes production plants and facilities that meet GM’s set of quality performance criteria, including product quality and certification of GM’s required quality management system.

This is the second year the Aiken County passenger and light truck tire plant has received this award. This is the fifth consecutive year the Wilson passenger and light truck tire plant has achieved this distinction.