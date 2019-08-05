Products/Bridgestone Americas
August 5, 2019

Bridgestone Expands All-Terrain Tire Line to Include Sizes for Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles

Firestone-Transforce-AT2

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone) has expanded its Firestone Transforce tire line to include new size offerings for Class 4-5 commercial truck vehicles.

The Firestone Transforce AT2 is an all-position, radial tire designed for all-terrain performance, featuring a tread design to promote traction in wet and winter conditions. With a tread-to-road contact footprint, the Firestone Transforce AT2 tire is engineered to deliver lasting durability throughout its life, Bridgestone says. The all-terrain tire is designed to prevent heat damage. Three new sizes will soon be available for medium-duty commercial vans and trucks.

Key features of the Firestone Transforce AT2 tire include:

  • Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) certification for winter traction performance;
  • A tread design featuring multiple tread edges to promote traction in wet conditions;
  • A series of sidewall protector ribs that fight curbing damage to help promote casing durability;
  • A high-scrub tread compound that enhances scrubbing resistance and promotes increased tread life; and
  • A wider belt that helps to extend the tire’s shoulder area and diminish irregular wear.

The new Firestone Transforce AT2 tire size 225/70R19.5 LRF for medium-duty commercial vehicles is currently available in the U.S. and Canada with sizes 225/70R19.5 LRG and 245/70R19.5 LRG available by Oct. 1.

