Bridgestone Adds New Ecopia Steer Tire to Fuel-Efficient Commercial Truck Tire Portfolio

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. launched the Bridgestone R284 Ecopia tire last week, a SmartWay-verified steer tire designed for improved fuel economy and enhanced treadwear.

According to Bridgestone, the R284 Eocpia is engineered for performance in long-haul and regional service and uses a NanoPro-Tech polymer technology for a 5% improvement in rolling resistance compared to the Ecopia R283A steer tire.

The Bridgestone R284 Ecopia tire features an IntelliShape sidewall designed with a slim bead to reduce tire weight and minimize rolling resistance, the company says. In addition, the proprietary Fuel Saver Sidewall compound works with the NanoPro-Tech polymer technology to reduce energy loss, ultimately improving fuel economy, Bridgestone says.

The Bridgestone R284 Ecopia’s tread depth and width are designed to help maximize tread volume. Defense Side Grooves within the tread pattern help to minimize shoulder wear for long, original life, Bridgestone says. Equalizer Ribs are also incorporated into the tread to absorb irregular wear and promote higher removal mileage.