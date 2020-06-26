Bridgestone Acquires Transense Technologies’ iTrack Solutions Business

Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) has completed the purchase of the iTrack Solutions Business from UK-based Transense Technologies PLC (Transense).

iTrack is a provider of tire management solutions for the off-the-road (OTR) vehicle market. The business offers a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) specially designed for mining tires. In addition to tire temperature and pressure monitoring, the iTrack tire management platform provides customizable geofencing, speed alerts and more, the company says.

Bridgestone entered into a joint collaboration agreement with Transense in August 2019 and began referring OTR customers to the iTrack solutions platform at that time. All employees of the iTrack Solutions Business will join Bridgestone as part of the acquisition.