Bridgestone Bandag retread plant albiline texas

News

Bridgestone Invests $60M to Expand Bandag Retread Manufacturing Plant

Madeleine Winer

on

Bridgestone Americas will invest $60 million to expand its Bridgestone Bandag manufacturing plant in Abilene, Texas. The 50,000-square-foot expansion of the Abilene plant is aimed at the growing demand for the company’s tread rubber products, driven by the rapid growth of its retread business, Bridgestone says.

The expansion includes an immediate increase in operational activity by running on six and seven-day production schedules, as well as the construction of new mixing operations at the facility. The mixing operations are expected to be completed and in operation by January 2025. The investment in the facility and the additional days of operations increase the plant’s output by 16%, Bridgstone says.

Bridgestone says retread tires not only provide fleets an economic benefit, but also are an environmentally responsible way to extend the life of tires in any fleet. Since 1957, Bandag has been responsible for keeping approximately 300 million tires out of the waste system, which helps reduce material emissions, water and energy use associated with the production of a new tire. The Bandag retreading process has also saved four billion gallons of oil since it began 50 years ago, Bridgestone says.

The investment in the Abilene plant will build upon the plant’s existing 200,000-square-foot blueprint and provide capacity needed for future production.

Bridgestone Invests $60M to Expand Bandag Retread Manufacturing Plant

