Bridgestone Ready to Welcome 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

Bridgestone Corporation is celebrating one year to go until the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Bridgestone has almost 90 years of history in Japan and over 28,000 employees in the country. The company’s support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG) includes:

Plans to maximize its position as the Official Tire of the Olympic and Paralympic Games by providing its products to Tokyo 2020 official fleet vehicles.

The recently-announced installation of Bridgestone seismic isolation bearings in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Ariake Arena to help decrease the chance of damage in the event of an earthquake.

A commitment to support the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Transport Demand Management (TDM) initiative, which is focused on easing traffic and congestion in the host city next summer.

A variety of additional industry-leading diversified products and solutions that are engineered to promote efficient and sustainable mobility, building efficiency, and more.

A volunteer program that will allow hundreds of its employees to work with organizers to help ensure a smooth and efficient Gamestime experience for fans and athletes.

The next summer edition of the Olympics is one of several moments where Bridgestone will showcase its new technology concepts and its transformation into a more innovative and truly global company in 2020, Bridgestone says. The company will issue a series of announcements to further outline its contributions to Tokyo 2020 and beyond over the coming months.