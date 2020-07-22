Bridgestone Releases 2019-2020 Sustainability Report

The Bridgestone Corporation has published its 2019-2020 Sustainability Report, detailing the Bridgestone Group’s new Mid-Long Term Business Strategy, as well as its efforts to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

The group has positioned 2020 as its “Third Foundation,” or “Bridgestone 3.0.” The group says it has defined a vision of providing social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050 and established its Mid-Long Term Business Strategy to serve as a guide in accomplishing this vision.

Information on value co-creation activities can be found in the 2019-2020 Sustainability Report, along with details on efforts to address social issues.

The 2019-2020 Sustainability Report also contains the announcement of Milestone 2030, a new set of mid-term environmental targets to be accomplished by 2030. The Bridgestone group says it succeeded in achieving its mid-term 2020 targets (Milestone 2020) in 2019, one year ahead of schedule. The new Milestone 2030 aims to accelerate the company’s ambition toward “decoupling,” or improving the overall efficiency of natural resource utilization, to further reduce its environmental impact and achieve its long-term environmental vision toward 2050 and beyond.