Brembo has added increased vehicle overage of its Xtra brake rotors and Low Met brake pads.

The additional 172-part numbers will cover over 38 million vehicles on the road, Brembo says.

Brembo Low Met brake pads were introduced to the North American aftermarket at SEMA 2018. They are constructed of 10-50% metal by weight and are distinguishable by their black backing plate (Brembo NAO, non-asbestos-organic, pads are recognized with a red backing plate).