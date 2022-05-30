Connect with us
Advertisement

Sponsored Content

How To Increase Brand Awareness For Your Cabin Air Filters

Tire Review Staff

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

According to marketing surveys, it takes five to seven impressions to build brand awareness with consumers. Of those consumers, 59% said they prefer to buy from brands they trust.  To leverage this while selling cabin air filters one must partner with brands your customers recognize.

When you are presenting the customer with the estimate for repairs and maintenance, you have a minimal amount of time to get approval. Many focus groups found that most consumers take less than seven seconds to decide about a product or service. Cabin air filters as a product category lacks strong awareness among consumers. Pairing a filtration brand like PurolatorBOSS with a well know consumer brand like Febreze, gives your customer a compelling reason to buy.

PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness gives you a product that not only has a positive brand image but offers benefits to your customers. These cabin air filters are designed with triple-layer protection. This powerful combination blocks and controls odors while at the same time, filters viruses. The filter captures up to 99% of fine dust particles, inert allergens and pollen, as well as preventing mold and bacteria growth on the filter.

These filters are easier to sell to customers who, on average, spend more than 300 hours a year inside their vehicles. Having the PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filter with Febreze Freshness in your arsenal can go a long way in gaining consumer approval for the replacement while leveraging billions of positive impressions.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Sponsored Content: For Techs and Customers: An Efficient TPMS Solution

Sponsored Content: Why Commercial Fleets Can’t Sleep on Winter Truck Tires

Sponsored Content: How to Take the Pain out of Buying Tires Online

Sponsored Content: What Comes in a Timing Belt Kit?

on

How To Increase Brand Awareness For Your Cabin Air Filters

on

K&M Tire: Let the Mastercraft Courser Quest Help Your Profits

on

Increase Your Profit with These Inspection Lane Essentials

on

Wheel Bearings Tips for Electic Vehicles
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Business Operations: Tire Industry Labor Shortage: Improve This to Keep Employees

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Discount Tire Supply

Phone: 855-550-2626Fax: 909-267-6268
4602 E. Arrow Hwy., Montclair CA 91763
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why Commercial Fleets Can’t Sleep on Winter Truck Tires

Sponsored Content

What Comes in a Timing Belt Kit?

Sponsored Content

How to Take the Pain out of Buying Tires Online

Sponsored Content

K&M Top Shop: Integrity Drives Smetz’s Tire & Service Center
Connect
Tire Review Magazine