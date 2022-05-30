How To Increase Brand Awareness For Your Cabin Air Filters

According to marketing surveys, it takes five to seven impressions to build brand awareness with consumers. Of those consumers, 59% said they prefer to buy from brands they trust. To leverage this while selling cabin air filters one must partner with brands your customers recognize.

When you are presenting the customer with the estimate for repairs and maintenance, you have a minimal amount of time to get approval. Many focus groups found that most consumers take less than seven seconds to decide about a product or service. Cabin air filters as a product category lacks strong awareness among consumers. Pairing a filtration brand like PurolatorBOSS with a well know consumer brand like Febreze, gives your customer a compelling reason to buy.

PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness gives you a product that not only has a positive brand image but offers benefits to your customers. These cabin air filters are designed with triple-layer protection. This powerful combination blocks and controls odors while at the same time, filters viruses. The filter captures up to 99% of fine dust particles, inert allergens and pollen, as well as preventing mold and bacteria growth on the filter.

These filters are easier to sell to customers who, on average, spend more than 300 hours a year inside their vehicles. Having the PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filter with Febreze Freshness in your arsenal can go a long way in gaining consumer approval for the replacement while leveraging billions of positive impressions.