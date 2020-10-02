Brand Strength Serves as Best Offense & Defense

Last month’s cancel culture incident, resulting from President Donald Trump’s tweet: “Do not buy Goodyear Tires – They announced a ban on MAGA hats,” is a good reminder of how news spread via the internet and social media can trigger a wave of backlash, but also how quickly a company’s reputation can be attacked, challenged and scrutinized. This resulting brand fragility can have a ripple effect throughout the consumer landscape. Recovery from this rising tide can strongly hinge on a brand’s equity and customer loyalty, which was the case with Goodyear dealers operating businesses at the local level.

Brand equity refers to the importance of a brand in the customer’s eyes — an estimate of how much a brand is worth, according to Prophet, a global brand strategy consulting firm. “It is a set of assets or liabilities in the form of brand visibility, brand associations and customer loyalty that add or subtract from the value of a current or potential product or service driven by the brand.”

Protecting your dealership’s brand and boosting loyalty — with customers who believe in the value of your brand’s offerings — will triumph over any threat, such as the one launched in the President Trump vs. Goodyear case.

So, how do you effectively safeguard your brand?

Exceed expectations. Bridging the gap between customer hesitation and consumer confidence is reflective of the image and “perceived” value that your business can deliver. Deliver service that is second to none and you will win your customers’ loyalty for ongoing tire replacements and vehicle repairs.

First impressions. Create a memorable, positive vehicle repair “experience,” from the moment the customer walks through the front door to the time the bill is paid — one that will turn customers into raving fans and advocates for your business.