Bosch, Mitchell Add Target System for Static ADAS Calibration

Mitchell and Bosch Automotive Service Solutions have announced the availability of the MD-TS21, a new computer-based target system designed to allow repair facilities to quickly and precisely calibrate front-facing cameras, blind-spot monitors and radar sensors in popular automobile models with ADAS.

The MD-TS21 uses Bosch’s vehicle coverage, patented technology and industrial-grade digital cameras to automatically measure the distance and angles of targets in relation to the vehicle.

With the help of guided lasers, the companies say technicians can easily adjust the target board and radar reflector positioning in minutes, without the need for plumb bobs, tape measures and mirrors.

The system is controlled by the accompanying MD-500 wireless tablet and its positioning software that features a user interface designed to reduce errors and improve calibration efficiency.

MORE: Hunter, Bosch Collaborate on ADAS Calibration System

