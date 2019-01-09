Bosch Expands Braking And Rotating Machine Product Lines

Bosch added new parts coverage in November and December for vehicles from Acura, BMW, Audi, Fiat, John Deere and more. The new SKUs cover more than 4.8 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada needing replacement brake pads, starters and alternators.

Bosch Brake Pads

Thirty-four new SKUs were added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad, Bosch Blue Brake Pad and Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad product lines in November and December. The new part numbers extend coverage to late-model domestic, European and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada including the 2016-‘17 Mini Cooper Clubman, 2014-‘18 Acura RLX, 2017 Kia Cadenza, 2014-‘18 Fiat 500L and 1992-2001 AM General Hummer.

Thirteen new SKUs have been added to the QuietCast line extending coverage to more than 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications. The Bosch QuietCast Brake Pads are developed for the technician who works on all makes and models all day long.

Twenty new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, covering 345,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The pads feature OE-style multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening. The pads are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

One new SKU has been added to the Bosch Severe Duty Brake Pad product line, extending coverage to more than 4,000 late-model domestic vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pads include an advanced semi-metallic and ceramic copper-free friction formula and multi-layer shims for superior noise dampening.

In total, more than 1.6 million additional vehicles are covered by the Bosch Blue, QuietCast and Severe Duty brake pad product lines.

Bosch Alternators and Starters (Rotating Machines)

Fifteen new part numbers have been added to the Bosch Rotating Machines product line, including six SKUs for remanufactured alternators, one SKU for new alternators and eight SKUs for new starters. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 3.2 million late-model domestic, European and Asian vehicles as well as John Deere applications in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2008-‘11 Mercedes-Benz C300 3.0L V6, 2004-‘14 John Deere Loader 244J, JD 2.4L 59HP Diesel, 2014-‘15 Audi A6; A7 Quattro Q5 and more.

These part number additions are for vehicles that may no longer be serviced under warranty but are prime candidates for serviceability in the independent aftermarket.

For more information on new Bosch products, visit boschautoparts.com