Bosch expands braking and filter product lines to cover more than 45 million vehicles. The company has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Kia, Honda and more in the month of February. The new SKUs cover 45.8 million vehicles in operation in the US and Canada, offering proper fit, form and function for select vehicles needing replacement brakes and filter components.

Bosch brake pads

Nineteen new SKUs were added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad and Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product lines in February. The new part numbers extend coverage to late-model Domestic, European and Asian vehicles in operation in the US and Canada including 2015-2016 Mercedes-Benz C300, 2016 Kia Optima, 2017 Nissan Titan and 2018 Ford Expedition.

Eight new SKUs have been added to the QuietCast line extending coverage to nearly 1.3 million vehicles in the US and Canada. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications. The Bosch QuietCast Brake Pads are developed for the technician who works on all makes and models all day.

Eleven new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, covering 1.1 million vehicles in the US and Canada. The pads feature multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening. The pads are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

In total, nearly 1.3 million additional vehicles are covered by the QuietCast and Blue Disc Brake Pad product lines.

Bosch filter components

Bosch has announced the addition of 25 new HEPA Cabin Air Filter SKUs, providing coverage for nearly 29 million vehicles in operation in the US and Canada. The new SKUs are designed to trap microscopic pollutants including pollen, mold and common allergens. The filters are designed and tested to meet High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) standards based on test standard ASTM D2986 and offer coverage for vehicles including the 2007-2015 Nissan Rogue, 2001-2010 Hyundai Elantra, 2010-2012 Ford Fusion and 2013-2019 Infiniti JX35.

Nine new SKUs were added to the Bosch Workshop Cabin Air Filter Line, including coverage for more than 16 million vehicles in operation in the US and Canada. The Bosch Workshop Cabin Air Filter allows for strong engine protection and offers an 80% efficiency rate in capturing dirt, dust and other environmental contaminants from entering the heating and air vents of a vehicle. The new SKUs offer coverage for vehicles including the 2014-2019 Cadillac Escalade, 2015-2018 Ford Edge, 2013-2018 Mazda 3 and 2014-2019 Jeep Cherokee.