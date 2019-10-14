Bosch, Castrol to Pilot Jointly-Branded Workshop Concept in U.S. and China

The automotive aftermarket division of Robert Bosch GmbH and Castrol have announced a new partnership, which will run jointly-branded workshop pilots in China and the U.S.

The pilot phase will start in October 2019 in Suzhou (China) and Orlando/Tampa (U.S.). The partners currently envision that this test will include up to 25 joint workshops in each of these markets.

In addition to Castrol lubricants and Bosch parts and service offerings, each company will contribute its expertise in developing workshop concepts. Castrol’s history of consumer marketing and insights, combined with Bosch’s expertise in workshop management, equipment and services, will create a sustainable and profitable offer for workshop owners, the companies say.

The operation of existing Castrol- and Bosch-branded workshop networks will not be impacted by these pilots.

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket and Castrol began working together in 2013 with a mutual recommenda­tion agreement in Europe.