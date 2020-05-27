Connect with us

Bolt On Adds Text to Pay, Financing to NextGear

Tire Review Staff

on

Bolt On Technology has launched SecondGear, which adds text to pay functionality to the company’s NextGear software. In conjunction with SecondGear’s debut, the company has also announced Bolt On Pay, an enhancement and rebranding of the company’s Quick Charge Pro program.

Bolt On has partnered with EasyPay Finance to provide repair shops using Bolt On products the ability to offer consumers flexible payment options. Bolt On Pay includes the text to pay capability and is available to all Bolt On customer shops whether they’re using NextGear or not. SecondGear and Bolt On Pay are available at no additional up-front monthly subscription cost to current NextGear and Pro Pack users, respectively. The company says third-party processing fees may apply.

Bolt On says the company partners with credit card processing companies to provide a secure option with Bolt On Pay, and its features are available with either NextGear or Bolt On’s legacy product.

