Connect with us

News

Bolt On Technology Collaborates With Protractor

Tire Review Staff

on

Bolt On Technology has formed a collaboration with Protractor.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Through this partnership, Bolt On says it can now integrate its cloud-based NextGear product to deliver benefits on any web-enabled mobile device.

NextGear capabilities available within the Protractor platform include:

  • Customizable and Unlimited DVIs Gives customers vehicle condition photographs and videos and Bolt On’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports.
  • Two-way text messaging with customers – Provide status updates and request approvals via text message; send DVIs; include videos and photos in the messages.
  • Advance appointment scheduling – Schedule return appointments and other routine maintenance in advance; track mileage, past appointment history, and oil type to create a prediction of when the vehicle will be due for service again.
  • Workflow Manager – View and track the status of any vehicle in the shop; integrate the appointment calendar; assign work to technicians and track their time; and customize Workflow Manager.
  • Mobile Payment and Financing Options – Pull customer and work order information from Protractor and text invoices directly to customers, allowing them to pay for services from their smart phone. Dealers can also offer customers primary and secondary financing options.
  • Customer and business reporting – Custom reports that provide a look at business and financial data; create personalized invoices; include recommendations for next visits along with coupons; and modify and create inspections with a drag-and-drop interface.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Releases Corporate Responsibility Report

News: Monro Reports 10.4% Sales Decrease for FY 2021

News: ASE Offers Marketing Materials For Service Professionals Month

News: McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group

Advertisement

on

Bolt On Technology Collaborates With Protractor

on

DOC: Tariffs to Remain on Certain Imported PLT Tires

on

Sailun Group Launches Sailun Tire Americas

on

IBI Opens New Facility in Mexico
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: BFGoodrich Launches New Advantage Control Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Andreoli & Associates Inc.

Andreoli & Associates Inc.
Contact: Mike AndreoliPhone: 800-438-4487Phone: 704-895-2780Fax: 704-895-2985
13801 Reese Blvd. West - Suite 200, Huntersville NC 28078
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine