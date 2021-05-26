Bolt On Technology Collaborates With Protractor

Bolt On Technology has formed a collaboration with Protractor.
Through this partnership, Bolt On says it can now integrate its cloud-based NextGear product to deliver benefits on any web-enabled mobile device.
NextGear capabilities available within the Protractor platform include:
- Customizable and Unlimited DVIs – Gives customers vehicle condition photographs and videos and Bolt On’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports.
- Two-way text messaging with customers – Provide status updates and request approvals via text message; send DVIs; include videos and photos in the messages.
- Advance appointment scheduling – Schedule return appointments and other routine maintenance in advance; track mileage, past appointment history, and oil type to create a prediction of when the vehicle will be due for service again.
- Workflow Manager – View and track the status of any vehicle in the shop; integrate the appointment calendar; assign work to technicians and track their time; and customize Workflow Manager.
- Mobile Payment and Financing Options – Pull customer and work order information from Protractor and text invoices directly to customers, allowing them to pay for services from their smart phone. Dealers can also offer customers primary and secondary financing options.
- Customer and business reporting – Custom reports that provide a look at business and financial data; create personalized invoices; include recommendations for next visits along with coupons; and modify and create inspections with a drag-and-drop interface.