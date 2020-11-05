Bolt On Technology Expands Text To Pay Capabilities

Bolt On Technology has teamed up with Basys Processing to give auto repair shops access to Basys’ customer service and payment processing capabilities with Text To Pay.

Text To Pay from Bolt On is a fully integrated payment gateway, which the company says offers a safe, easy way to settle a repair bill and gives customers the option for contactless pick-up of their vehicle. The function is available on both the company’s Mobile Manager Pro and NextGear offerings as part of Bolt On Pay.

The company says Text To Pay offers benefits including: