Bolt On Technology Expands Text To Pay Capabilities

Bolt On Technology has teamed up with Basys Processing to give auto repair shops access to Basys’ customer service and payment processing capabilities with Text To Pay.
Text To Pay from Bolt On is a fully integrated payment gateway, which the company says offers a safe, easy way to settle a repair bill and gives customers the option for contactless pick-up of their vehicle. The function is available on both the company’s Mobile Manager Pro and NextGear offerings as part of Bolt On Pay.
The company says Text To Pay offers benefits including:
- Customer pays from their mobile device wherever they are;
- Shop staff don’t have to wait until the end of the day for customers to show up and pay in person;
- No more long lines for vehicle pickups right before closing time; drivers can grab their keys and go;
- Service advisors no longer have to chase customers for payments, or handle payments at the counter;
- Demonstrates shops’ commitment to the very highest payment security standards;
- Shows customers that the shop is on the cutting edge of technology;
- Shop management software marks ROs as paid – automatically.