Bolder Industries and Liberty Tire Formalize Partnership

Bolder Industries and Liberty Tire completed a formal agreement outlining their North American partnership.

According to Bolder Industries, this agreement secures feedstock for its Terre Haute, Indiana, facility. The company says the volume of tires processed at Terre Haute could increase up to 6 million over the next 2-4 years.

Liberty Tire and Bolder Industries have come to a preliminary agreement on expanding their partnership to new states, which include Illinois, South Carolina, Maryland and Tennessee.

