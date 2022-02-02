Connect with us
Blackcircles Launches in South Africa

Blackcircles, the online tire retailer launched by UK entrepreneur Michael Welch, has debuted in South Africa.

The original Blackcircles.com was founded 20 years ago as one of the world’s first online tire retailers, the company says. Welch and his team launched the platform in 2001in the UK. The online platform works in partnership with a network of more than 2,000 independent garages in the UK, Blackcircles says.

Blackcircles has also expanded globally with franchises in Mexico, Egypt, Thailand, Canada and now South Africa.

The site provides a platform for local tire manufacturers to bridge into the digital marketplace and will house an extensive selection of passenger car tires, SUV tires, 4×4 tires and more to choose from.

According to the company, digital platforms have become the main entry point for a growing number of customers.

At Blackcircles.co.za the process begins with a search of the customer’s vehicle or wheel size. They are then able to choose their tires and desired shop.

South Africa’s largest tire manufacturing company, Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), has acquired the South African rights to launch Blackcircles.co.za as an independently run subsidiary, Blackircles says.

