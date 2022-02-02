Blackcircles Launches in South Africa

Click Here to Read More

The original Blackcircles.com was founded 20 years ago as one of the world’s first online tire retailers, the company says. Welch and his team launched the platform in 2001in the UK. The online platform works in partnership with a network of more than 2,000 independent garages in the UK, Blackcircles says.

Blackcircles has also expanded globally with franchises in Mexico, Egypt, Thailand, Canada and now South Africa.

The site provides a platform for local tire manufacturers to bridge into the digital marketplace and will house an extensive selection of passenger car tires, SUV tires, 4×4 tires and more to choose from.