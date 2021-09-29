BKT Inaugurates New Waluj Production Plant

Trial production has started at BKT ‘s new production plant in Waluj, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. As a result of BKT’s $56 million investment, the facility’s annual production capacity is around 30,000 MT of Off-Highway tires. When it’s at full capacity, around 500 will be working in the plant. The plant will manufacture medium and small diameter tires, designed for agricultural and industrial machinery, the company said.

The site is spread over 22 acres in a new greenfield plant located just 5 km from BKT’s existing and first-ever production facility in Waluj, which was opened in 1987. The project focused on the construction of a cutting-edge plant from both a structural and mechanical point of view and on the reorganization of departments and workflows for maximum efficiency.

With the foundation stone laid in June 2019, this site arose during the pandemic. BKT said it was determined to ensure the safety of all those working on the project before continuing with it. However, the health emergency did not curb BKT’s desire to move forward, with a positive message to the market of “it can be done,” while fulfilling all safety requirements, the company said.