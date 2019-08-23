News/BKT
August 23, 2019

BKT Partners with Men’s Spanish Soccer League LaLiga

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

BKT-LaLiga-logo

BKT and LaLiga, the men’s top professional division of the Spanish soccer league system, have entered into an agreement that will see BKT as “Official Global Partner of LaLiga.” The partnership takes immediate effect and will run for three years until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Becoming the official global partner of LaLiga is another initiative that adds to the sports events that BKT has been actively supporting worldwide. These include the 2014 agreement with the Monster Jam circuit and the sponsorship agreement with Lega Nazionale Professionisti B, the governing body of the Italian second league championship which changed its name to “Serie BKT.” BKT’s partnership with the league started last year and is effective until June 2021.

BKT-Laliga
Pictured are (left to right) Lucia Salmaso, managing director of BKT Europe; Oscar Mayo, international development director of LaLiga; and Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director of BKT.

In addition, BKT sponsors the French “Coupe de la Ligue BKT” football competition, to which the company has given its name till June 2024, as well as the partnership with the Australian cricket championship with the KFC Big Bash League, which is valid for two more years.

